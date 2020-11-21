SPENCERVILLE — Fred N. Degen,Sr., 78, of rural Spencerville, died at 10:19 AM Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in the Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center after a brief illness.

He was born January 1, 1942 in Amanda Twp., Allen County, a son of the late Otto C. and Genevieve Paglow Degen. He is survived by his close companion of 16 years, Shari K. Moorman.

Also surviving are his children; Fred N. (Angela) Degen, Jr. of Spencerville, Lisa M. (Matt) Jettinghoff of Delphos, Lauri (Jay) Brown of Delphos and Jeff Stevens of Lima; grandchildren, Haley (Austin) Levine of Traverse City, MI., Killyan (Kasey) Lee of Spencerville, Josh Binnion of Coldwater, Logan (Madison Flack) Binnion of Spencerville, Casey Jettinghoff of Cincinnati, Madison and Caitlin Jettinghoff, both of Delphos; great grandchildren Kasen and Klaire Lee, Miriam Binnion and Juniper Levine, his brother Jim Degen of Botkins and his sister Janice (Rex) Dershem of Lima. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Don Degen and Clarence "Sonny" Degen and sisters-in-law Mary Lou Degen and Lynn Degen.

Fred was a 1959 graduate of Spencerville High School and worked as a commercial painting contractor for 45 years, mainly with the Thomas D. Quinn Painting Contractors in Lima. He was a member of the Painters Union Local 1020 , the Lima Eagles Lodge and the Sons of the American Legion Post 191 of Spencerville. He loved his Honda Motor cycle and later in life his open air Jeep , Karaoke , fishing and enjoying his dogs and cats.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a later date when conditions are favorable.

Memorials may be made to the Harry J. Reynolds American Legion Post 191 , Box 38, Spencerville, Ohio 45887 or to Paws of Adams County, Box 482, Decatur, IN. 46733.

The Thomas E. Bayliff Funeral Home in Spencerville is caring for Fred and his family.

Condolences may be sent to tbayliff@woh.rr.com