NEWARK, Ohio — A funeral service for Rev. Fred L. Lippiatt, 88 of Newark will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Neal Avenue United Methodist Church. Calling hours will be observed Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Newark Chapel of VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME 1850 West Main Street.

Rev. Lippiatt died Thursday, February 28, 2019, in Heath. He was born October 25, 1930, in Salem, Ohio.

He is survived by two sons, Bruce (Debbie) Lippiatt, Dan (Stephanie) Lippiatt; 4 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles (Judy) Lippiatt; sister, Faye Heston; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Joyce (Kopka) Lippiatt and daughter, Brenda Mason.

Online condolences and additional information available at www.vocfh.com