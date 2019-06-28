Freda Bowersock (1937 - 2019)
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
WAPAKONETA — Freda A. Bowersock, 82, of rural Wapakoneta, died 8:20 p.m., Thurs. June 27, 2019, at Auglaize Acres. She was born Feb. 15, 1937, in Duchouquet Twp., Auglaize Co., the daughter of Harley A. & Anna P. (Frazier) Bowersock, who preceded her in death.

Survivors include, a sister, Violet Bowersock, Wapakoneta, a sister-in-law, Juanita Bowersock, Lima, and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great nieces & great great nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers; Dyle, Roy, Carl, Ray, Harvey, Clarence & Bernard Bowersock, and sisters; Shirley, & Alice Bowersock, and Kathryn Daugherty.

Freda worked as a bookkeeper with G.A. Wintzer & Son, Detjen Grain Co., General Dynamics, Hubbard Milling, and Design Original. She also was an Avon sales representative. Freda was a 1955 graduate of Blume High School, and a member of the Wapakoneta Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed cross word puzzles, word search, watching game shows on TV, and spending time with her family. She also was active with the Auglaize Co. .

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Tues. July 2, 2019, at the Wapakoneta Church of the Nazarene, 401 Court St., Wapakoneta, with Pastor Stephen Ambrose officiating. Burial is to follow in the Bethel Cemetery, Duchouquet Twp. The family will receive family & friends 3-7 p.m., Mon. July 1, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave., (St. Rt. 501) Wapakoneta, and 1 hr. prior to the service, Tues. at the church. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wapakoneta Church of the Nazarene or the . Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
