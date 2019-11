VAN WERT — Freda B. Culler, 80, died at 8:42 p.m. Nov. 24, 2019, at Toledo Hospital.

Services will begin at noon today at First United Methodist Church, Van Wert. The Rev. Chris Farmer will officiate. Burial will be in Wright Cemetery, Venedocia.

Friends may call an hour and a half prior to services at the church.