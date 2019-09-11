SPENCERVILLE — Freddie Lee Feathers, Sr. age 87, of Spencerville passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Joint Township Memorial Hospital, St. Mary's.He was born Nov. 24, 1931 in Delphos, to the late Floyd Lavern and Ethel Cleo Martin Feathers. He married Wanda Downs and she survives in Spencerville.

Fred had served in the U.S. Navy during Korea and had been the plant manager for Fruehauf for many years.

Additional survivors include 3 sons: Freddie L. (Rita) Feathers, Jr. of Wilshire, Bill (Cheryl) Feathers of Wapakoneta and Steve (Sherry) Feathers of Portland, IN; a daughter, Pamela Feathers of St. Mary's, 7 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 step-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his 3 siblings and a step grandchild.

Memorial contributions may be given to The .

Private family services have been held. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com