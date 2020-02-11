WAPAKONETA — Freddie L. Morlock age 34, of Wapakoneta passed away 7:45 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at James Cancer Center Columbus, Ohio. He was born in Lima on May 30, 1985 to Kelvin Lee and Ada M. Miller Morlock who survive in Wapakoneta.

Freddie attended Apollo JVS and was an excellent welder and mechanic. He loved playing drums and guitar and was proud of his daughter McKenzie Grace Morlock.

Additional survivors include paternal grandmother Retha Morlock of Lima, siblings Jessica Marie Sullivan, Danny Michael (Jena Kohli) Morlock and Devin Chandler (Alexis McPheron) Morlock all of Wapakoneta seven nieces and nephews and one on the way.

The family will receive friends 3 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will follow at 7:00.

Memorial contributions may be given c/o Lima Superior for McKenzie Grace

Morlock and online condolences may be shared at BayliffandSon.com