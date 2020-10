LIMA —Frederick A. "Rick" Haggard, 72, died Oct. 11, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center.

Services will begin 11 a.m. Friday at Chiles-Laman Funeral Home, Shawnee Chapel. Burial will follow in Walnut Hill Cemetery, New Hampshire.

Close Friends and family may call 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.