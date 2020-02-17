LIMA — Frederick W. Jacobs age 72, of Lima passed away 6:20 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Otterbein-Cridersville. He was born Jan. 10, 1948 in Lincoln, Nebraska to the late William Frank and Medora Emma Maas Jacobs.

Fred was known as a free spirit and had been multi-talented, owning a restaurant and bar. He enjoyed cooking, having a drink with friends and was an excellent metal sculptor winning several blue ribbons. His business went by Visions and Memories.

Survivors include a daughter Michelle 'Shelly' (Jim) Jacobs-Thompson of Greenville, TX, a grandson: Jacob Thompson, a sister Margaret Coleman of Lincoln, Nebraska, niece Anna (Tim) Hanway, nephew Danial Coleman and great niece and nephews: Ethan, Isabelle and Samuel Hanway.

A gathering will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

Memorial contributions may be given to the and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com