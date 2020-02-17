Frederick Jacobs

LIMA — Frederick W. Jacobs age 72, of Lima passed away 6:20 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Otterbein-Cridersville. He was born Jan. 10, 1948 in Lincoln, Nebraska to the late William Frank and Medora Emma Maas Jacobs.

Fred was known as a free spirit and had been multi-talented, owning a restaurant and bar. He enjoyed cooking, having a drink with friends and was an excellent metal sculptor winning several blue ribbons. His business went by Visions and Memories.

Survivors include a daughter Michelle 'Shelly' (Jim) Jacobs-Thompson of Greenville, TX, a grandson: Jacob Thompson, a sister Margaret Coleman of Lincoln, Nebraska, niece Anna (Tim) Hanway, nephew Danial Coleman and great niece and nephews: Ethan, Isabelle and Samuel Hanway.

A gathering will be held 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville.

Memorial contributions may be given to the and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com
Published in The Lima News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
