Frederick Markley

KENTON — Frederick E. Markley 83 Of Kenton.

A public visitation for Fred E. Markley will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 2-6 pm. at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Pastor Welker of College First Church of God will be officiating a private celebration of his life service. Burial will take place at Walnut Hills Cemetery near New Hampshire, OH.

Frederick E. Markley was born April 3, 1937 in Kenton to Fred and Hazel (Chiles) Markley. Fred passed on August 21, 2020 at 7:38 a.m. at Campbell Place, Bellefontaine. After contracting C-Diff in September 2019, Fred resided in the Kenton Nursing and Rehab until July 31 when he became a resident of Campbell Place, Bellefontaine.

Fred married Phyllis Jean Brown on September 8, 1957 in Hardin County, and she predeceased him on September 3, 1995. On June 29, 2000, he married Susan (Below) Shull in Findlay, Ohio, and she also predeceased him on December 24, 2011.

Surviving are a son, Michael E. Markley (Barbara) of Beavercreek, Ohio, three step-children, Andrea (Mark) Miller of Bremen, IN, Shawn (Lea) Shull and Casey (Karen) Shull, both of Cincinnati; 2 grandchildren, Johnnah D'Alfonso (Keegan) of Columbus and Gabrielle Markley of Beavercreek, and 4 Step-grandchildren, Matt and Brad Miller and Jackson and Holden Shull.

A 1955 graduate of Kenton High School, Fred earned his Bachelor of Arts from The Ohio State University and his Juris Doctorate from The Ohio State University College of Law in 1961. Fred was admitted to practice of law in Ohio on October 11, 1961 and was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court on June 21, 1971.

He commenced the private practice of law in Kenton in February 1962 and from 1964 thru 1972, he served as Hardin County Prosecuting Attorney. In January 1973, he entered into partnership with Carter W. Schwemer and David J. Schwemer under the partnership name of Wetherill, Schwemer, Markley & Schwemer. He practiced law for nearly 60 years even going to the office after his partial hip replacement, heart attack and other illnesses. He was devoted to his law business and law friendships.

Fred enjoyed all sports, but especially The Ohio State University basketball and football teams. He thoroughly enjoyed attending their games or watching them play on TV. Being an avid bicyclist with over 40,000 miles on his Schwinn and Cannodale bicycles, he rode the country roads of Hardin County and other Ohio counties.

He also enjoyed attending his granddaughters' sport, band and dance events and often drove the extra miles in order to see them perform. He was a very devoted family man.

He was a member of the Hardin County Bar Association, a former Trustee of the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library, a trustee of the Hardin County Community Foundation and a lifetime member of the Kenton Elks Lodge #157.He attended the College First Church of God in Findlay and the First United Methodist Church in Kenton.

The Markley family would like to acknowledge Dave Schwemer and office staff who gave Fred and us advice and support these last two years. In addition, the Markley family were so thankful for the extra prayers and support from their Uncle Dwight Brown and Aunts, Linda and Carol.

The Markley family would like to thank the staff and therapy team from KNRC, the staff at Campbell Place and more recently, the Kindred Hospice of Dayton for their care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the: Hardin County Community Foundation, American Cancer Society and College First Church of God music program (Findlay).

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.