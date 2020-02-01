ELIDA — Frederick Wildermuth, 85, of Elida, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at his residence.

He was born and raised in Shelby County and lived the majority of his life in Elida. He and his wife Sue were married for 61 years. She survives in Elida.

He is also survived by a son, Stephen Michael Wildermuth of Columbus; and a sister-in-law, Helen Roth of Botkins.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Wildermuth.

Fred was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Landeck. He retired from Accubuilt. He served four years in the United States Air Force. He had served several years on the Superior Coach Credit Union Board.

A graveside service will be held in Walnut Grove Cemetery on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Father Dennis Walsh will officiate. Military grave rites will be conducted by the Delphos Veterans' Council.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Church Building Fund at 14775 Landeck Road, Delphos, Ohio 45833. To leave condolences please visit harterandschier.com