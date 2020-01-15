LIMA — Mr. Frederick Douglas Young, Sr., age 80, passed from this life on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at approximately 11:40 p.m. at Kindred Hospital in Lima.

He was born on March 12, 1939 in Vivian, West Virginia to the union of June and Edwina (Andrews) Young; both parents preceded him in death.

On November 19, 1965 he was united in holy matrimony to Maxine Helen Moore, she preceded him in death on December 12, 2017.

Mr. Young worked at General Dynamics, Clark Equipment and Nickels Bakery. He was a member of Eleventh Street Missionary Baptist Church. He collected gadgets, loved politics, loved to work on cars, fish and hunt. The Cleveland Browns and OSU were his teams. He was recruited by the West Virginia State University.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory 5 sons; Roosevelt Savage (Karrie) and Frederick D. Young, Jr. (Tamara) both of Lima. Robert L. Chatman of New Mexico. Frederick D. Price, Jr. (Ellen) and Floyd D. Young both of Columbus, OH. 5 daughters; Maxine Marshall of Lima. Faye L. Adams (Bill) of Columbus, OH. Francine Neal of Richmond, VA. Marilyn D. Martin of Radcliff, KY. Geraldine Singleton (Tyrone) of Crestwood, KY. A host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a daughter; Rhonda Young. A brother; James Young and a sister; Ramona Ross.

Home Going Services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 10:00 am. until time of services also at the Funeral Home.

Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the YOUNG Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com