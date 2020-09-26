WAPAKONETA — Fredrick L. "Fritz" Kohler, 77, of Wapakoneta went to heaven on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima.

He was born on July 14, 1943 in Lima, OH to Louis and Helen (Knatz) Kohler who preceded him in death.

On February 8, 1964 he married Helen L. (Dick) Kohler and she survives.

Other survivors include daughters Mary Lou (Joel) Hume, Christine (Dwayne) Davis both of Wapakoneta; four grandkids Morgan (Nathan) Kuhlwein of Circleville, OH, Andy (Keshia) Hume, Amy (Nate) Hager, Zach Davis all of Wapakoneta; five great-grandkids Sofia and Harper Hume, Layla and Emmy Kuhlwein, Nora Hager; sisters Kathy (Vincent) Wincelowicz of Evergreen, Colorado, Patty Kohler, Marty Kohler both of Wapakoneta, Carolyn (Tom Patterman) Kohler of Mill Valley, California and multiple nieces and nephews.

Fritz was a lifelong farmer and began farming full-time at the age of 14 and would only allow Allis Chalmers and CAT equipment on his farm. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. He loved attending and working at the St. Joe Festival. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren in all their activities as they grew up. He loved ice cream, particularly from the Delphos Creamery. His laugh was contagious and he loved to make people laugh. He loved handing out round tuit's everywhere he went and was proud to be from the home town of Neil Armstrong. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, Drag Racing and everything MOPAR and was especially a huge fan of Richard Petty. He was a CYO Basketball Coach for 40 plus years, which was one of his passions along with attending Wapak basketball games. He was also a FFA and 4H Supporter. He enjoyed collecting unique pencils/pens from places he had been for his grandchildren. He was also part of a bowling team for many, many years.

Private family services will be held at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with Revs. Sean Wilson and Lynn Fox will be co-officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be no public visitation.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize County Humane Society or the Victory Junction Camp. All contributions may be sent directly to Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 615 N. Dixie Hwy., Wapakoneta, OH 45895.

The Kohler family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services to handle the arrangements.

