NEW KNOXVILLE — Frieda "Sue" Hoge, 99, of New Knoxville, died 1:31 P.M. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Otterbein Saint Marys Retirement Community.

She was born March 12, 1920, in Lima, the daughter of Leroy and Olive (Rudibaugh) Hooper.

She married Oliver H. Hoge on June 23, 1940, in Saint Marys; he preceded her in death on October 19, 2003.

Sue is survived by her children: Linda Lennington of Sunnyvale, California; Sara Hochstein of Plymouth, Michigan; Bruce (Donna) Hoge of New Knoxville; Richard (Candy) Hoge of Whitehall, Ohio.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Mindi Hoge; Bill Hoge; Ben Hoge; Amber Hoge; Brian (Krista) Hoge; Bradley (Krista) Hoge; Mark (Kristy) Hoge. Also surviving are 11 great-grandchildren.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a great-granddaughter, Megan Hoge.

Sue was a graduate of Saint Marys Memorial High School. She made history during high school as the first female member of the Saint Marys Memorial High School Marching Band. She went on to lead her own music studio in Saint Marys, where she taught piano, trumpet and accordion.

She was a member of the Saint Marys Music Club; Saint Marys Drama Club; Order of Eastern Star; was an active bridge player; a member of the New Knoxville Library Book Club and the JTDMH Guild. She was a member of the First Church of New Knoxville, where she had taught Sunday School for many years. She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband, Oliver, and spending time with her family and many friends.

Funeral rites will be held 10:30 A.M. Friday, May 3, 2019, at the First Church of New Knoxville, the Reverend Joel Bucklin, officiant. Burial will follow at Pilger Ruhe Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Thursday in the Ministry Center of the church, where memorial gifts may be given to the Radio Fund of the church, or to the Saint Marys All Brass Marching Band.

Vornholt-Miller Funeral Home, 200 West Spring Street, New Knoxville, is entrusted with Sue's funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent to her family via Millerfuneralhomes.net