DELPHOS — Gail Burget, 83, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019 at Vancrest of Delphos.

He was born in American Township, Allen County Ohio on January 15, 1936 to Walter and Ilo (Staver) Burget, who both preceded him in death. He married Nancy Spahr, she preceded him in death on March 28, 1979. He married Barbara Stimmel, she survives in Delphos.

Gail is also survived by a son, David (Mary) Burget of Findlay; a daughter, Kelly (Kevin) Ardner of Delphos; a brother, Norman Burget of Largo, Florida; a sister, Janet Holtzapple of Mansfield; six grandchildren, Joel Burget of Venice, California, Julie and Jenna Burget, both of Findlay, Sara (Brian) Mueller of Delphos, Melissa (Ben) Maag of Ottawa, and Nicholas (Courtney) Ardner of Ottoville; six great-grandchildren, Emma Mueller, Carleigh, Jack, Blake and JoAnna Maag, and Layton Ardner.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Helen (Frank) Mueller and Dorothy (Robert) Verbryke; a brother, Richard (Dorothy) Burget; and a brother-in-law, Don Holtzapple.

Gail attended Shawnee High School through his junior year, and then graduated from Van Wert High School. He was a projector operator for his parents' business, the Lincoln Drive Inn in Van Wert. Gail worked at VW Auto Supply in Van Wert, and then in 1967 he purchased Delphos Auto Supply where he was owner/operator for 15 years. After selling the store he and Barb purchased another auto parts store in Florida where they worked until retirement. After retirement, they moved to Elida to be near family. Gail was a member of Elida Immanuel Church, and the Van Wert Elks Lodge. He loved his dominoes and enjoyed playing euchre. Gail was an avid Buckeye and Cincinnati Reds fan.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon on Saturday, November 9 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth Street, Delphos. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 12:oo noon on Saturday at the funeral home, Rev. Randy Coleman officiating. Burial will follow in Allentown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Elida Immanuel Church or to Community Health Professionals Hospice. Online condolences may be shared at www.weberfh.net.