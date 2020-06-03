FOSTORIA — Gail "Dick" Coon, 102, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, June, 1, 2020 at 1:35 PM at Independence House Nursing Home, Fostoria. Gail was born on March 2, 1918, in Lima, Ohio to Ira and Daisy (Russler) Coon, who preceded him in death. On July 27, 1938, he married Margery L. Brewbaker, who preceded him in death on October 20, 1988. On January 13, 1990, he married E. Vondale Wood, who preceded him in death on February 13, 2015. Gail was a 1936 graduate of Shawnee High School. Later that same year, he began working at the Ohio Steel Foundry. He began his career there as a Laborer, became a Machinist and progressed to General Foreman. He held this position for 30 years, until his retirement in 1983. He had a brief interruption during his career at the Ohio Steel Foundry when he joined the Air Force. He returned home to his job and family with the ending of WWII. He is survived by his children Gregary G. (Julie) Coon of Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Marcene (Mike Anspach) Jackson of Toledo, Ohio; grandchildren Chris (Hayley) Jackson, Scott Jackson, Talia Coon and Sue Anna (Dustin) Peters; great- grandchildren Parker Jackson, Owen Jackson, Samantha Jackson, Kaitlin Peters and Camron Peters. He is also survived by three step-sons Bill (Carolyn) Wood, Rev. Bob (Gloria) Wood and Dr. David (Linda) Wood; one step-daughter Raelene (Rev. Dan) Phillips. There are 12 step-grandchildren, 12 step great-grandchildren and 8 step great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son Gary L. Coon; two brothers Myron and William Coon; two sisters Anna Blanche Coon and Evva M. Gallaway; a step-son John (Rev. Tammy) Wood. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions a private family service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, June 5, 2020 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. A live stream of the service will be available at www.chiles-lamanfh.com via the Facebook icon at the bottom of the page. Interment will immediately follow in Shawnee Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed at www.chiles-lamanfh.com
Published in The Lima News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.