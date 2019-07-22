Gail Mason (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail Mason.
Service Information
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH
45805
(419)-229-2300
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Serenity Gardens at Woodlawn Cemetery
Lima, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LIMA — Gail (Gene) Mason, age 78, passed away at 2:02 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home.

Gene was born on July 4, 1941, in Lima, Ohio, to the late George Thomas and Jenny Kathleen (Raines) Mason. On May 2, 1973, he married Aura (Clementz) Mason, who survives in Lima.

Gene worked for Star Carpet for over 25 years and then later retired from The Ohio State University-Lima. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid Elvis, NASCAR, and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

He is survived by his wife, three sons: Anthony R. (Katie) Faurot, Gail Eugene (Anita) Mason Jr. and Mike (Abigail) Mason, three daughters: Laura (Robert) Johnson, Dawn Marie (Michael) Bell and Pamela Sue (Dave) St. Onge, twelve grandchildren: Katie Faurot, Derrick Johnson, Brittany Johnson, Joseph Faurot, Kirsten Mason, Jerry Mason, Cheyenne Brumley, Dakota Brumley, Kira Mason, Lorien Mason, Marley Mason and Ella Mason, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters: Pat (Lee) Boggs, Christine (Donald) March and Dorothy Johnson, and three brothers: Bob (Patty) Mason, Dick (Agnes) Mason and Edward (Ethel) Mason.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Gene will be laid to rest in the Serenity Gardens at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima, OH on July 30, 2019 at 3 p.m. All flowers or memorials may be sent to Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .
Published in The Lima News from July 22 to July 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.