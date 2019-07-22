LIMA — Gail (Gene) Mason, age 78, passed away at 2:02 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at his home.

Gene was born on July 4, 1941, in Lima, Ohio, to the late George Thomas and Jenny Kathleen (Raines) Mason. On May 2, 1973, he married Aura (Clementz) Mason, who survives in Lima.

Gene worked for Star Carpet for over 25 years and then later retired from The Ohio State University-Lima. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was an avid Elvis, NASCAR, and Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

He is survived by his wife, three sons: Anthony R. (Katie) Faurot, Gail Eugene (Anita) Mason Jr. and Mike (Abigail) Mason, three daughters: Laura (Robert) Johnson, Dawn Marie (Michael) Bell and Pamela Sue (Dave) St. Onge, twelve grandchildren: Katie Faurot, Derrick Johnson, Brittany Johnson, Joseph Faurot, Kirsten Mason, Jerry Mason, Cheyenne Brumley, Dakota Brumley, Kira Mason, Lorien Mason, Marley Mason and Ella Mason, eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters: Pat (Lee) Boggs, Christine (Donald) March and Dorothy Johnson, and three brothers: Bob (Patty) Mason, Dick (Agnes) Mason and Edward (Ethel) Mason.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Gene will be laid to rest in the Serenity Gardens at Woodlawn Cemetery, Lima, OH on July 30, 2019 at 3 p.m. All flowers or memorials may be sent to Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com .