LIMA — Gale "Butch" E. Kline, 78, passed away April 11, 2020, at 7:22 pm, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Butch was born June 16, 1941 in Lima, OH, to Frank G. and Kathryn L. (Whitmore) Hitchens who both preceded him in death. Raised by Deverde D. and Bessie B. (Whitmore) Kline who both preceded him in death. On July 30, 1960 he married Margaret L. (Custer) Kline who survives in Lima, OH.

Butch graduated from Lima Senior High School in 1959. He worked at Ford Motor Company as a Crank Lineman and retired after thirty years of service. Butch had several service stations that he would maintain. His passion was the drums and he enjoyed playing with Sam Rickett, Harold Miracle and Louie Breece. Some of his other hobbies included boating, fishing and hunting. Butch also was an instructor at UNOH, specifically in the automotive department.

Butch is survived by his wife, Margaret Kline of Lima, OH, children, James (Kim) Kline of Lakeview, OH, Valerie (Scott) Conway, Rebecca (Steve) Taviano, Susan (Richard) Tieman, and Joan (Kent) Klopfenstein all of Lima, OH, grandchildren, Christopher (Marsha) Kline, Cole (Zack) Conway, Brittney Conway, Trevor (Julie) Kline, Jennifer (Jason) Stump, Timothy Taviano, Preston Tieman, nine great grandchildren, siblings, Karen Camacho, Joan McFarland, Dennis Hitchens, and Wayne Kaufman.

He is preceded in death by, Carol Sue Scholl and Doreen Hitchens

Private Services will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 12:00PM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Dr. Dan Messner to officiate the service.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 16, 2020 from 11:00AM to 12:00PM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Burial will be in Salem Westminster Cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or Fresenius Kidney Care Lima, 750 W High Street STE 100, Lima, Ohio 45801.

