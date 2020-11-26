1/
Gale Whetstone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TILINE, Kentucky — Gale Burdette Whetstone (Tick), 86, of Tiline, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Mercy Health Hospital due to heart failure.

Gale was a veteran. When he was young, he enjoyed carpentry. He built lots of things for his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed big band music and playing the guitar.

He is survived by one brother, Wayne Whetstone; three children, Richard G. Whetstone (Angie), Dana Kolb (Freddy); and Lisa R. Bone (Keith); eight grandchildren, Clay, Monica, Garrett, Codie, Lauren, Logan, Dylan, and Santana; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Preceding Gale in death is his wife, Donna Faye (Guess) Whetstone, and his parents, Marvel Alonzo and Helen Armenta Whetstone.

A private graveside service will be held due to Covid-19 restrictions. Expressions of sympathy may be made to either Tiline Cemetery Fund, care of Carroll Walker, 750 Sugar Creek Road, Grand Rivers, KY 42045, or to Mary Hall Ruddiman at the canine shelter, 24 Just-A-Mere-Rd, Marion, KY 42064.

Online condolences may be left at www.smithfc.com.

Smith Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Chapel
319 E Adair St
Smithland, KY 42081
(270) 928-2186
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved