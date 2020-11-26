TILINE, Kentucky — Gale Burdette Whetstone (Tick), 86, of Tiline, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Mercy Health Hospital due to heart failure.

Gale was a veteran. When he was young, he enjoyed carpentry. He built lots of things for his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed big band music and playing the guitar.

He is survived by one brother, Wayne Whetstone; three children, Richard G. Whetstone (Angie), Dana Kolb (Freddy); and Lisa R. Bone (Keith); eight grandchildren, Clay, Monica, Garrett, Codie, Lauren, Logan, Dylan, and Santana; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Preceding Gale in death is his wife, Donna Faye (Guess) Whetstone, and his parents, Marvel Alonzo and Helen Armenta Whetstone.

A private graveside service will be held due to Covid-19 restrictions. Expressions of sympathy may be made to either Tiline Cemetery Fund, care of Carroll Walker, 750 Sugar Creek Road, Grand Rivers, KY 42045, or to Mary Hall Ruddiman at the canine shelter, 24 Just-A-Mere-Rd, Marion, KY 42064.

