SIDNEY — Garner Derossett, 85, died Dec. 9, 2019, at his daughter's residence.

Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home, Celina. The Rev. Randy Christian will officiate. Burial will be in Mendon Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.