VANDALIA — Garold George Case, 86, died.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. The Rev. Robert Smitley and Pastor Marty McMichael will officiate. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Delphos.

Friends may call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.