FINDLAY — Garry C. Preston, 58, of Findlay, passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at his residence, under Bridge Hospice Care. He was born in Findlay on December 28, 1960 to Eugene and Janie (Parton) Preston. Garry married Tammy K. Hart on March 13, 1999 and she survives. Also surviving is his brother, Darryl (Patty) Preston; many nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Mary (Eric) Vermillion; brothers-in-law, Tony Hart, and Allen (Charity) Hart.

Garry enjoyed camping and fishing. He was an avid OSU football fan and enjoyed drinking a beer.

Friends and family may visit on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 12 – 2 p.m. at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at conclusion of visitation at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Klausing officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Blanchard Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Garry's name may be made to Hufford Family Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.