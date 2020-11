DELPHOS — Garry Ray McBride, 80, died at 6:22 PM Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Harter & Schier Funeral Home with Burial will follow in Hartford Cemetery.

Visitations will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Funeral Home.