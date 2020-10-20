Garry Stewart

DELPHOS — Garry G. Stewart, 72, of Delphos, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Cleveland Clinic. He was born November 24, 1947, in Lima, OH, to Ralph and Mary Ellen (Clark) Stewart; both preceded him in death. Garry was united in marriage to JoAnn Osting on June 22, 1988. She survives in Delphos.

Garry is survived by his children, Jesse (Stephanie) Stewart of Lima, Keith (Sherrie) Stewart of Ft. Jennings, and Jenna (Chris Owens) Stewart of Port Clinton; seven grandchildren, Justin, Hunter Glee, MaKenzie, MeKayla, Lydia, Hunter Christian, and Brooke; twin brother, Larry (Deb) Stewart of Gomer; a brother, Eric (Robin) Stewart of Delphos; and a sister, Karen Frankhouser of Elida. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Terry; and a brother-in-law, Jim Frankhouser.

Garry drove semi truck for 51 years for Gressel Produce and Roeder Cartage. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church, life member of Delphos VFW Post# 3035, life member of the Northwest Ohio Safari Club, and a life member of the Disabled American Veterans. Garry was an Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War. He was drafted in 1968, entered Vietnam in May of 1969 and was severely wounded on July 15, 1969 and received the Purple Heart. He was very proud of his military service and his country. Garry was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a huge New York Yankees fan. He enjoyed boating on the Great Lakes. Most importantly, Garry loved spending time with his family and friends

A public Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Family is requesting that those attending the mass please wear their mask. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Delphos Veteran's Council will perform Military Grave Rites. There will be a private family viewing prior to the mass at Harter & Schier Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Flag City Honor Flight PO Box 885 Findlay, OH 45839 or Walleye for Wounded Heroes c/o Ron Freeze 0729 County Rd 54 Garrett, IN 46738. Garry was able to participate in both of these organizations and thoroughly enjoyed his experiences with them.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the ICU at Cleveland Clinic; a special thank you to Dr. Smith and his team at the Lima VA and to Dr. Leroy Schroeder in Findlay.

