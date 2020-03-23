LIMA — Gary L. Allen, age 75, passed away on March 20, 2020, at 1:12 am, at St. Rita's Medical Center, surrounded by his beloved family.

Gary was born April 6, 1944 in Lima, OH. His parents are Chuck Coulter who preceded him in death, as well as Evelyn Coulter who survives in Lima. He shared 34 years with his spouse; Pam Allen, who preceded him in death. He married and spent 20 wonderful years with his wife Vicky (Steele) Allen who survives in Lima.

Gary was a special man who touched the lives of many. He greatly enjoyed boating and spending time at Indian Lake. He was a member of the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, and The Fraternal Order of Eagles where he made many long lasting friendships. He was known all over the county for his passion for cars. He owned and operated Roadster Motors. Classic cars were Gary's passion. He was known for restoring many classic muscle cars especially corvettes for over 50 years. He especially enjoyed going to car shows and antiquing. Ultimately, Gary was a family man through and through. He loved his family above all else and he will be sorely missed by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.

Survivors include: mother, Evelyn Coulter; spouse, Vicky Allen; children and step-children; Gregory (Donna) Allen, Mindy (Rob) Gillen, Lory (Charles) Lee and Travis Campbell; siblings and siblings-in-law; Rick (Connie) Allen, Pam (Randy) Ingle, and Wendy Allen; grandchildren, Bailey Gillen, Savannah Gillen, Lauren Allen, Kate Allen, Dylan Walker, Kameryn Lee, and Jayce Lee; as well as many nieces, nephews, and countless beloved friends.

Preceded in death by: step-father, Chuck Coulter; mothers-in-law, Betty Noffsinger and Betty Steele; brother, Gail Allen; and brother-in-law, Neil Noffsinger.

A private family service and visitation will be held at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Pastor Denny Hunter will officiate the service.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

In light of the current Global Pandemic, we at Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes ask that you be cautious about traveling outside of your home and coming to public gatherings. As per government mandates, as well as our own interest in protecting the citizens of Allen County and beyond, we strongly suggest limiting visitations to small numbers of close family. Thank you for being understanding in these trying times.