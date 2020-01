VAN WERT — Gary B. Carter Sr., 67, Van Wert died Jan. 15, 2020 at St. Rita Medical Center with his family by his side.

In honoring his request, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gary`s memory may be sent to the .

