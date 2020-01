Lima — Gary William Carr Sr., 68, died at 7:35 p.m. Jan. 15, 2020, at Kindred Hospital

Services will begin at 4 p.m. Monday at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima.

Burial of Ashes will be at a later date in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends may call two hours prior to services on Monday.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com