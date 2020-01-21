BOWLING GREEN — Gary Roger DeLong, 74, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Monday January 20, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Gary was born on August 16, 1945 in Lima, Ohio to John and Louella (Craft) DeLong (deceased). He graduated from Bath High School (Lima, Ohio) and Dayton Technical Institute. Gary married his high school sweetheart Janet (Fett) DeLong on May 28, 1965 and she survives. Gary was drafted in November 1966 and served honorably in the United States Army. After his service he started his career at Garwood Industries and Cooper Tire and Rubber in Findlay, Ohio. Gary then moved north to Bowling Green, Ohio to work at AP Parts Company (formerly Questor Corporation) in Toledo, Ohio. Other work included Bull Information Services, In., Phoenix, AZ and Boston, MA. He also formed his own computer business GRD Enterprises, Inc.

Gary was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bowling Green, Ohio where he served as Deacon, Trustee, Finance Committee and Capital Campaign manager. Gary was also a 16 year volunteer with the Wood County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) program working with abused, neglected and dependent children.

Gary had various interests including travel, golf, sprint cars, and hockey. He was an avid supporter of his kids' sports activities during their younger days, as he participated in and held many positions within the hockey and baseball community specifically. In the later years, he supported his grandkids activities by attending many of their events, including baseball, basketball, cheerleading, football, marching band and soccer.

He will miss taking money from his golf buddies Stevo, Frankie and Edie while playing the par 3's. He always joked when he died and went to heaven he would be on the golf course every day, not as a golfer, but the caddie.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Janet, two sons Heath (Angi) DeLong and Jeremy DeLong and 14 grandchildren, Adam, Lindsey, Mitchell, Hannah, Abigail, Sam (Sammy), Ethan, Josephine, Kariss, Isaac, Paul, Luke, Levi and Lydia. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sharon Lawley.

Visitation will be held on Thursday January 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. His funeral service will be held on Friday January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St. Bowling Green, Ohio. Rev. David Montgomery will officiate. Visitation will begin Friday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Additional visitation will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until Noon at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, 828 Bellefontaine Ave. Lima, Ohio. A Graveside service will follow at Ward Cemetery in Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Wood County CASA program, 1032 S. Dunbridge Rd. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 or First Presbyterian Church, 126 S. Church St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.

