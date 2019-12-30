Gary Evans

Obituary
COLUMBUS GROVE — Gary L. Evans, 63, of Columbus Grove died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his residence. He was born July 28, 1956 in Lima to the late Thomas and Annabell (Mericle) Evans.

He is survived by two sisters, Debra (Alvin) Langhals of Columbus Grove and Becky (Tom) Sturgis of Perrysburg; three nieces, Megan Watson, Stephanie Sturgis, Shannon Siminski; and one nephew, Adam Langhals.

Gary was a retired welder for Marathon Electric in Lima. He was a graduate of Columbus Grove High School. He enjoyed being a hunter, trapper, and fisherman.

Visitation will be 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Jackson Township. Burial will be at a later date in Pike Run Cemetery, Gomer.

Donations may be made to the .

Condolences can be expressed at: www.lovefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lima News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
