  • "My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. I..."
    - Doug Foley
  • "Gary is a classmate of mine 1966 Wapak, I saw him at the 50..."
    - John Gutmann
  • "so sorry to hear about Gary.. We are praying for your..."
    - Mlke Rickert
  • "so sorry to hear about Gary..We are praying for your entire..."
    - Mike Rickert
  • "Got the shocking news late last night and could hardly go..."
    - Jose Maria Arellano
Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH
45895
(419)-739-3323
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wapakoneta V.F.W.
Post #8445
LIMA — Gary L. Evans, 71, of Lima, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born on December 1, 1948 in Utica, New York to the late Robert and Irene (Novak) Evans.

He is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law Richard (Priscilla) Evans of Wapakoneta, Ronald (Marsha) Evans of Bozeman, Montana; 3 nieces Shaney Evans, Jessie (Blake) Drew, Carrie (Tom) Chilcote; great-nephew Levi Chilcote and 3 great-nieces Ivy Stermitz, Hadley Chilcote and Ryan Drew.

He was preceded in death by a great-nephew Brady Drew.

Gary served his country in the United States Army and retired from Elida High School as a business teacher after 35 years. Following retirement, he started substitute teaching and worked at T & D Interiors, Lima. He also coached football and track at the Elida High School. He was a member of the Lima Elks B.P.O.E. #54, Delphos Eagles #471 and the Tri-State Gun Collectors.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. A private family memorial service will be held at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services with burial following at Bethel Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Elida High School Athletic Department.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lima News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
