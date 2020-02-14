LIMA — Gary L. Evans, 71, of Lima, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at his residence. He was born on December 1, 1948 in Utica, New York to the late Robert and Irene (Novak) Evans.

He is survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law Richard (Priscilla) Evans of Wapakoneta, Ronald (Marsha) Evans of Bozeman, Montana; 3 nieces Shaney Evans, Jessie (Blake) Drew, Carrie (Tom) Chilcote; great-nephew Levi Chilcote and 3 great-nieces Ivy Stermitz, Hadley Chilcote and Ryan Drew.

He was preceded in death by a great-nephew Brady Drew.

Gary served his country in the United States Army and retired from Elida High School as a business teacher after 35 years. Following retirement, he started substitute teaching and worked at T & D Interiors, Lima. He also coached football and track at the Elida High School. He was a member of the Lima Elks B.P.O.E. #54, Delphos Eagles #471 and the Tri-State Gun Collectors.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. A private family memorial service will be held at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services with burial following at Bethel Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Elida High School Athletic Department.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com.