LIMA — Gary Lynn Felkey, age 80, passed away at 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home in Lima.

Gary was born on May 30, 1939, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Merle G. and Norma (Siniff) Felkey. On August 29, 1959, he married Carol (Axe) Felkey, who survives in Lima.

Gary was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church. He graduated from Lima Senior in 1957. Gary worked in the accounting office at Clark Equipment and as a custodian at both St. Gerards and Kohls. He was in charge of Bingo at St. Gerard's for many years and was a member of the Eagles. Gary was devoted to his family, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was also a diehard Ohio State Buckeye Fan.

He is survived by his wife, children: Lisa (Bill) Foster of Lima, Jeff (Carol Ann) Felkey of Powell, Sheri (Ken) Wills of Lima, Amy (Bob) Orwick of Elida, and Michelle (Steve) Boyed of Spencerville, fourteen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and his dog Buckeye.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Joel Felkey.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio with a Rosary Service at 8:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Rose Catholic Church, Lima. Father David Ross will officiate. Burial of ashes will be at Gethsemani Cemetery, Lima at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Rose Catholic Church or "Not By Choice" Outreach 3 N. Detroit St., Kenton, OH 43326.

