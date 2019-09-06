WAPAKONETA — Gary D. Flippin, 71, of Wapakoneta passed away at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday September 4, 2019 at Wapakoneta Manor.

He was born on May 25, 1948 in California, MO to Carl D. & Hazel M. (Hainen) Flippin who both preceded him in death. On November 4, 1967 he married Kathy Hopkins who survives in Wapakoneta.

Survivors include two daughters, Kelly Vandermolen, Stacey (Chad) Hefner both of Wapakoneta; 5 grandchildren Halley (Zachary) Hunsaker, Payten Vandermolen, Mikayla, Harper and Hadley Hefner; a great-grandson Parker Hunsaker; 2 brothers and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gary was a 1967 graduate of Lima Senior High School. After graduation he joined the United State Marine Corps. where he served two tours in VietNam. He worked at Superior Coach and retired after 37 years of service with the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed motorcycling, fishing and watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Indians. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Post 8445. He dearly loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday September 9, 2019 at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with Pastor Jason Goss officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima with military rites being performed by the V.F.W. Post 8445. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the V.F.W. Post 8445.

Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com