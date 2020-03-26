LIMA — Gary A. Grant, age 81, died on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 8:09 AM at Vancrest of Ada.

He was born on January 6, 1939 in Bluffton, Ohio to the late Clyde and Kathleen (Luginbuhl) Grant. On March 3, 1967 Gary married Gloria West and she survives in Lima.

Gary retired from Ford Motor Company of Lima and was also a farmer. He was a graduate of LaFayette-Jackson High School class of 1957. Gary was a U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1958 to 1960. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of LaFayette. Gary liked to golf and travel, one of his favorite places to travel was Hawaii.

Also surviving are two sons: Greg (Cheryl) Grant of LaFayette and Doug (Cindy) Grant of Berkey; a daughter, Michelle Stahl of Lima; and eight grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Carey Grant.

It was Gary's wish to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church at P.O. Box 7111, LaFayette, Ohio 45854. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada.