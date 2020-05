Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Gary A. Grant, 81, died at 8:09 a.m. March 26, 2020, at Vancrest of Ada. Graveside services will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Desenberg Cemetery, Lafayette, and will be streamed live on Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services' Facebook page.



