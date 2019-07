ST. MARYS — Gary A. Hague, 70, died at 6:23 a.m. July 25, 2019, at Grande Lake Health Care Center.

Services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home. Burial, with military honors, will be in Elm Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.