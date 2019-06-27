BLUFFTON — Gary E. Harris, age 72, passed away June 26, 2019, at 10:32 pm, at the Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center. Gary was born May 20, 1947 in Lima, OH, to Richard C. and Joanna (Finn) Harris. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in Bluffton. On September 7, 1973 he married Helen G. (Miller) Harris who preceded him in death on July 2, 2018.

Gary was a 1965 graduate of Columbus Grove High School. After high school he attended Ohio Northern University to major in music education. He then changed his mind to follow his grandfather's footsteps who owned the former Harris Funeral Home in Columbus Grove and fulfill his lifelong ambition to become a Funeral Director. So at that time, he attended the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science where he graduated with an associate's degree. After graduating from college, he joined the family business and eventually bought out his grandfather. Gary operated the funeral home until he eventually closed the business. Later in life he worked as a laborer with Findlay Products Inc. from which he retired in 2010. Gary was a lifelong Cleveland sports fan and an Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

In addition to his mother, Gary is survived by his son, Jason (Amanda) Harris of Lima, OH, 4 granddaughters: Madisen Harris of Columbus, OH, Patience Harris, Grace Harris and Kaelyn Harris all of Lima, OH, a brother, Greg (Lynn) Harris of Findlay, OH and a sister, Gwen Duquette of Pooler, GA.

There will be a funeral service held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Lima First Church @ 1660 Findlay Rd., Lima, OH. Officiating the service will be Pastor Darrell Bucher. Burial will be in Cairo East Cemetery following the service.

Friends may call on Saturday from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at the church. The family has entrusted the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, EASTSIDE CHAPEL in assisting them with funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Lima First Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.