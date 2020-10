Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Gary's life story with friends and family

Share Gary's life story with friends and family

VAN WERT — Gary Eugene Hauter, 76, died Oct. 2, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Services will begin 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Cowan & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Ohio City. Friends may call 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store