TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Gary Lee John, 81, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 15, at Munson Hospice House with family by his side. He was born on Monday, Oct. 4, 1937 in Lima, Ohio, to Harry Y. and Helana M. (Gilmer) John.

Gary is survived by his wife and best friend, the former Sandra Ann Pelky. They were married 44 years ago on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 1975.

He was a 1955 graduate of Lima Central High School, Lima, Ohio, and attended nearly all of his class reunions, most recently his 60th.

After graduation Gary honorably served on active duty in the United States Navy from February 1956 to February 1959. Wherever he went, he proudly wore his USS Lexington CVA-16 cap.

Gary's past memberships included AML, Fraternal Order or the Eagles 383 and a NRA lifetime membership.

In the 1960s he worked as the Detroit branch manager of Burroughs Corp. With a career change and in partnership with his brother, Larry, they started GJ's Pizza and Carryout in 1972 and later, GJ's Chair and Table Rental, now owned by his son, Garrick. Gary recently claimed that he and his brother never had an argument in their 40-plus years in business together.

As a licensed fishing captain in the 1980s, he chartered the Pep's Pie on East Bay. For 17 years as an avid outdoorsman, Gary and his wife deer hunted with two special friends, Don and Perk, in the Irons area. For several years, he successfully hunted white-tailed deer in Mexico. Later he spent many seasons hunting in the Melstrand area of the Upper Peninsula.

Gary and Sandy traveled to the Florida mainland and Keys, making over a dozen yearly winter trips to fish and golf and enjoy time with family and friends. His many favorite pastimes included bowling, golfing, snowmobiling, crossword puzzles, reading and being an enthusiastic fan of NASCAR racing.

Gary leaves behind his loving family and friends to miss his infectious smile and his laugh-at-life humor. He liked to boast that he could "talk to anyone, famous or not," as he surely did with ease. More importantly, Gary possessed a natural skill of helping and teaching anyone whom he felt needed guidance.

He was predeceased by his parents.

Gary is survived by his brother, Larry (Judy) John; daughter, Cathy (Don) Sobosly; sons Gary Jr., Greg and Garrick (Chris); and stepson, Michael Kearney. The grandchildren he leaves behind are Heather, Amanda, Krissie, Kayla, Brandon, Travis, Kaylee, Preston and Vivian; and step grandchildren, Evan and Katelin. He is survived by six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his memory may be made to AC PAWS, PO Box 94, Acme, MI 49610.

Cremation has taken place, and inurnment will be at Saint Philip Neri Cemetery. A summer memorial for family and friends will be announced at a later date.

"Where may I turn for solace now, or find relief from this unceasing loss of you?" - Theodosia Garrison