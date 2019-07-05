KENTON — Gary Lee Kidd, 74 of Kenton passed away at 4:55 AM Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born on September 27, 1944 in Lima to the late Earl R. and Mable Irene (Pummel) Kidd. On August 22, 1963, he married Karen Winegardner and she survives. Also surviving are two sons, Todd Eric Kidd of Kenton and Wade Allan Kidd of Lima; a daughter, Julie Anne (Steve) Messenger of Kenton; six grandchildren, Kevin (Sarah) Kidd; Andrew (Connie) Kidd; Amy (Daniel) Runyan; Elizabeth (Slade) Newfer; Erica (Erika) Hamilton and Rylee Messenger; six great-grandchildren, Chase, Gavin, Hunter, Bravon, Kevlyn and Slade; four brothers, Maurice Earl Kidd of FL; Jearold R. (Sue) Kidd of Holland, OH; Michael Alan Kidd of Lima and Wayne Ernest (Deb) Kidd of Lima and a sister, Nyla Jean Kidd of Columbus. He was a 1962 graduate of Shawnee High School and retired from Meritor (formerly Rockwell International). He was a member of the Church of God PKG in Cincinnati. Gary enjoyed bowling, golf and hunting, but most of all, his pets and spending time with his family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Sarah Shockey officiating. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Kenton. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.