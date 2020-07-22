1/1
Gary Longstreth
1946 - 2020
LAKEVIEW — Gary D. Longstreth, 74, of Lakeview, OH passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home.

Gary was born on July 19, 1946 in Lima, OH, a son of the late Thomas William and Mildred Snyder Longstreth. He was also preceded in death by two grandsons and eight brothers.

On July 3, 1995, Gary married Karen Sue Kanzig and she survives. He is also survived by four daughters, Kimberly Sue (Mike) Hanjora of Spencerville, OH, Kathy (Michael) Rutter of Fort Recovery, OH, Kelly Longstreth of Columbus, OH and Gabrielle Lynn Longstreth of Lakeview, two stepsons, Tim Wiley of Michigan and Bruce Cannode of Lakeview, 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, a sister Shirley Bradshaw and his best friend, Phil Bradshaw, of Elgin, OH and several nieces and nephews.

Gary was a veteran of the United States Army serving during Vietnam. He owned and operated Longstreth Excavating and Mini-Storage. Gary was a member of Indian Lake Moose Lodge 1533, Indian Lake Eagles Aeries 3615, Doyle R. Miller Amvets Post 39, all of Lakeview, and former member of Roundhead VFW. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards and solitaire on his computer, but especially socializing with his friends.

Per his wishes, no services are planned at this time.

Condolences can be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
