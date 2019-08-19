LIMA — Mr. Gary Arkley Potts, Sr., age 71, passed from this life on Friday, August 16, 2019 at approximately 11:00 p.m. at St. Rita's Medical Center.

He was born on June 16, 1948 in Lima, Ohio to the union of Walter C. and Grace (Ward) Potts; both parents preceded him in death.

Mr. Potts worked as an Engineer at B.P. Oil and was also a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Potts was a member of St. Johns Catholic Church.

He leaves to cherish his precious memory, 7 sons; Gary A. Potts, Jr. of San Diego, CA. Carlos Potts, Tyshawn A. Potts (Jamie) and Domminic M. Potts all of Lima. Tony Potts and Jason Potts both of Columbus, OH. DiAngelo M. Potts (Tiffany) of Kansas. 16 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. 2 brothers; Donald Potts of Lima and Michael Potts of Virginia. 3 sisters; Elaine Potts and Michelle Potts both of Lima. Diane Hampton (William) of Alpharetta, GA. A host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister; Wretha Marcia Potts.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery.

Military Rites provided by V.F.W. #1275.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

