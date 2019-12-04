LIMA — Gary W. Ritchie, age 59, passed away November 25, 2019, at 7:18 pm, at the Lima Memorial Health System. Gary was born January 6, 1960, in Knox, IN, to Adam and Joyce P. (Smith) Ritchie who preceded him in death. In 2007, he married Julie A. (Bowman) Ritchie who survives in Lima.

Gary was a 1978 graduate of Perry High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army. He enjoyed wood working and working as a mechanic on the side. Most of all he loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Gary is survived by his children: Roth Baughman Jr. of Georgetown, KY, Crystal Ritchie of Hindman, KY, Sammijo Spencer of Georgetown, KY, Annie Belcher of Georgetown, KY and Michael Ritchie of Hindman, KY, 15 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter, 2 brothers: Adam Ritchie Jr. of Hazard, KY and David (Pandora) Ritchie of Wapakoneta, OH and a sister, Eva McGuire of Lima, OH. He was preceded in death by a sister in-law, Ida Ritchie.

There will not be any services at this time according to the wishes of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.