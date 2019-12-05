LIMA — Gary R. Schneider,71, passed away December 3, 2019, at 7:27 am, Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center.

Gary was born July 27, 1948 in Lima, OH, to Carl and Grace Mae (Castle) Schneider, both parents preceded him in death. On May 26, 1990, he married Helen Digilio Schneider who survives in Lima.

Gary was a graduate of Bath High School, and the University of Findlay. He worked for Lima & Allen Correctional Institutions, for almost 30 years. Gary was know by many as Coach, from his time with Lima Senior and the 1996 Championship team. He was an avid Ohio State sports fan, and loved golfing. Gary was a member of the Eagles Aerie #370.

He is survived by a son, George Schneider, a daughter, Maria Schneider, brother, Lynn (Judy McGee) Schneider, a sister, Lynda (Tom) Cosgrove, mother-in-law Ann Digilio, sister-in-law, Dorothy Weaver, brothers-in-law, Roland Digilio and James (Jan) Digilio, and Numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Services will be held at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Dr. Thomas R. Jewell and Sister Yvonne Fisher to officiate the service. Burial will follow in Gethsemani Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., and from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Monday, Decebember 9th, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, with intentions to provide scholarships or other charitable donations.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com