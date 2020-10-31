CAIRO — Gary L. Stinebuck, 85, passed away October 28, 2020, at 5:25 pm, at his residence, surrounded by is loving family.

Gary was born July 27, 1935 in Elida, OH, to Bernard and Ruth (Sawmiller) Stinebuck who preceded him in death.

On June 28, 1955 he married Virginia (Hill) Stinebuck who preceded him in death on June 5, 2018.

Gary attended Elida High School. He worked for Lima Register and Fernstrom Moving System and carpenter for various contractors in the Lima region.

Gary also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Gary is survived by his children, Katrina "Tina" M. (Steven R.) Wells of Harrod, OH, Randy (Runa) L. Stinebeck of HI, siblings, Delores McCall of Elida, OH, Marilyn Sarka of Tiffin, OH, grandchildren, Stephanie (Chris) Spencer of Lima, OH, Heather (Michael) Allard, Jennifer (Brandon) Sterner, Kendra Stinebuck, Jessica Stinebuck, Megan Stinebuck, Justin Stinebuck, Brennan Stinebuck, great- grandchildren, Emily, Charlotte, Eleanor and Sarah, close friends, Steve (Pam) Roby of Cairo, OH and Bruce Benroth of Cairo, OH.

He is preceded in death by his son, Monte Stinebuck, brothers-in-law, William "Bill" McCall and Kenneth "Kenny" Sarka.

Per the families wishes their will be no public visitation.

Burial of cremated remains will be at Salem Mennonite Cemetery at a later date.

