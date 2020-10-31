1/1
Gary Stinebuck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CAIRO — Gary L. Stinebuck, 85, passed away October 28, 2020, at 5:25 pm, at his residence, surrounded by is loving family.

Gary was born July 27, 1935 in Elida, OH, to Bernard and Ruth (Sawmiller) Stinebuck who preceded him in death.

On June 28, 1955 he married Virginia (Hill) Stinebuck who preceded him in death on June 5, 2018.

Gary attended Elida High School. He worked for Lima Register and Fernstrom Moving System and carpenter for various contractors in the Lima region.

Gary also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Gary is survived by his children, Katrina "Tina" M. (Steven R.) Wells of Harrod, OH, Randy (Runa) L. Stinebeck of HI, siblings, Delores McCall of Elida, OH, Marilyn Sarka of Tiffin, OH, grandchildren, Stephanie (Chris) Spencer of Lima, OH, Heather (Michael) Allard, Jennifer (Brandon) Sterner, Kendra Stinebuck, Jessica Stinebuck, Megan Stinebuck, Justin Stinebuck, Brennan Stinebuck, great- grandchildren, Emily, Charlotte, Eleanor and Sarah, close friends, Steve (Pam) Roby of Cairo, OH and Bruce Benroth of Cairo, OH.

He is preceded in death by his son, Monte Stinebuck, brothers-in-law, William "Bill" McCall and Kenneth "Kenny" Sarka.

Per the families wishes their will be no public visitation.

Burial of cremated remains will be at Salem Mennonite Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved