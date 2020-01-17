LIMA — Gary William Carr Sr., age 68, passed away at 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Lima surrounded by his family.

Gary was born on December 24, 1951, in Lima, Ohio, to Janet Irene (Shade) Carr who survives in Lima, OH and the late Joseph Carr. On October 1, 2016, he married Vicki (Burrelsman) Carr, who survives in Lima.

Gary had worked at Pangles, Northland Lanes, Lima News and laid carpet for awhile. He was a member of St. Marks United Methodist Church and Allen County Agency Adult Daycare and was involved in Special Olympics as a coach. He was an avid fan of both the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State.

He is survived by his wife, Vicki; his mother, Janet Carr; son, Gary William Carr II of Lima; step-son, Bryan Groves of Jacksonville, FL; three sisters: Cheryl (Denny) Wolf of Lima, Julie (Frank) Wittkamp of Lima and Nancy Owens (Tim Dixon) of Lakeview, OH; two brothers: Steve (Cindy) Carr of Defiance and Kevin (Cheryl) Carr of Lima and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Karren Sue (Edwards) Carr and infant son Roy Joseph Carr.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. Pastor James Baker will officiate. Burial of ashes will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County Adult Daycare.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at St. Rita's and Kindred Hospitals for their care.

