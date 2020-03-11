LIMA — Gene R. Beery, age 89, of Lima, passed away at 6:40 pm on March 9, 2020 at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center. Gene was born on Jan. 11, 1931, in Lima, Ohio to Ephriam and Lena (Baker) Beery. On November 25, 1950, he married Lenora "Peg" Mowrey, and she survives in Lima.

Gene worked for 42 years for Sohio, later BP Chemicals as an operator and was the maintenance room manager before his retirement. He was a United States Army veteran, serving his country in the Korean War. He was a 52 year member of the former Grace United Methodist Churtch and a current member of Westside United Methodist Church, Lima Elks Lodge #54, Life member of the VFW post 1275, American Legion post 96, and the Lima Eagles Aerie 370.

Gene is survived by his wife, children; Lisa (Michael) Hoehn, Michele (James) Courtney, Grandchildren; Jason (Heather) Hoehn, Megan (Brian) Scheid, Sarah (Luke Cox) Gerdeman, and Adam (Nichole) Hoehn Great-Grandchildren; Lariah, Landon, Collin, Noah, Isabelle, Kaden, and Avery. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings; Fred Beery, Francis Baker, Sue Rahrig, Virginia Grigg, Gerry Hasting, Velma Young, Helen Beery and Dorothy Sterrett.

A Memorial Service will take place at 2pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Hanneman-Siferd Funeral Home, 506 N. Cable Rd., Lima with Pastor Josh Andrews officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the VFW Post 1275 Honor Guard. A private burial took place at Woodlawn Cemetery.

