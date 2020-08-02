1/1
Gene Bowsher
LIMA — Gene A. Bowsher, age 60, passed away August 2, 2020, at 1:15 am, at his residence surrounded by his family. Gene was born October 19, 1959, in Lima, OH, to Thomas F. Bowsher who preceded him in death and Edith J. (Calvin) Reese who survives in Lima. On February 23, 1980, he married Jennifer J. (Bakies) Bowsher who survives in Lima.

Gene was a 1978 graduate of Lima Senior High School. As a young man he worked at Lee's Chicken. He then worked for J.M. Sealts for more than 30 years until they closed. Most recently he worked for Production Products Inc. in Columbus Grove. When Gene was younger he enjoyed golf, fishing and always loved mushroom hunting. Gene kept his gardens and home as a genuine job. He loved the roar of sprint car racing and spending time his wife of 40 years and his precious grandchildren. He will be remembered as being a hard worker, dedicated husband, father and grandfather.

In addition to his wife, Gene is survived by his children: Jessica (Kenneth) Mault of Lima, OH, Andrew (Stacey) Bowsher of Wapakoneta, OH and Emily (Joshua) Mull of Lima, OH, 9 grandchildren: Isaiah Garner, Miles Mault, Logen Mault, Kenneth Mault Jr., Carson Bowsher, Nora Bowsher, Isabella Mull, Naomi Mull and Joshua Mull Jr., a brother, Tom "Tab" (Jodi) Bowsher of Peru, IN, a sister, Kathy (Mike) Wilson of Elida, OH and a brother, Mark (Lisa Zuppardo-Morris) Bowsher of Spencerville, OH, 4 step-siblings: Robin (Rudy) Pennington, Christine (Kevin) Diercks, Debbie Reese, Kris (Amy) Reese. He is also survived by his wife's siblings: Judy, Jackie, Joe and Jamie and was an uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Kyle Bowsher and his step-mother, Elaine Bowsher and a step-brother, Gary Ferguson.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Officiating the service will be Dr. Timothy White. Friends may call on Wednesday from 12:00 pm until the time of the service at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with the funeral expenses. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to those that offered their support and prayers during this difficult time.



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
