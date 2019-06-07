HUNTSVILLE — Gene W. Hire "Beannie", 50, of Huntsville, OH, passed away, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Heartland of Dublin.

Gene was born on November 19, 1968 in Columbus, OH, a son of the late Eugene D. and Alice Joan Deneca Hire. He was also preceded in death by a stepbrother, Donald Hire.

Gene is survived by five siblings, Penny Windsor of Colorado, Chris (Roger) Young of Georgia, Cindy (Terry) Scott of Huntsville, Jim Hire of Bellefontaine, OH and John Hire of Celina, OH, stepsister, Betty Pachinger of Florida, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gene was a 1989 graduate of Indian Lake High School. He worked for Mid America at HBD for 13 years. Beannie loved to sing karaoke and spend time with family and friends. He was a friend to all and would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. He loved to work and joke and laugh with his co-workers, as it made his day. During his illness, he never stopped joking and laughing with his nurses, doctors and staff. He said it was just his nature. His favorite saying was "I am my father's son".

Memorial services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St., Lakeview, with visitation from 10-11. Inurnment will be in Lima Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to his family.

Condolences can be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview.