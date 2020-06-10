Gene Rayman
LIMA — Eugene A. Rayman, 85, of Lima, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 6:50 a.m. at the Meadows of Delphos, Delphos, OH. He was born on July 13, 1934 in Ottoville, OH to the late John and Lucy {Schimmoeller} Rayman. On November 8, 1958, he married Alice J. Wrasman, who survives him.

Gene worked as an assembler at Superior Coach/ Sheller Globe in Lima. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. He was a member of St. Gerard's Catholic Church in Lima, as well as the Eagles Aerie #370 and the Delphos Country Club.

In addition to his wife Alice, he is survived by his daughters: Jeannie (Denny) Breneman of Bryan, OH and Marie (John) O'Neill of Dacula, GA, grandchildren: Kathleen (Chris) LaFevers of Atlanta, GA, Sam Rayman (Anna) Breneman of Bryan, OH, Rayman O'Neill of Dacula, GA, and Allie Breneman of Bryan, OH, and brother Robert (Alice) Rayman of Romeoville, IL.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Glenn Rayman, Paul (Mildred) Rayman, and Stan (Doris) Rayman, and sisters: Maxine (Melvin) Crow and Mary (Joe) Rott.

His family will receive friends on Sunday, June 14 from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, OH, with a Rosary starting at 6:30 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, June 15 at 11:00 a.m.at St. Gerard's Catholic Church, Lima, OH. Fr. Mike Sergei will officiate. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Delphos.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gerard's Catholic Church or School, 240 W. Robb Ave., Lima, OH 45801. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.



Published in The Lima News from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
