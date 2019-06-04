LIMA — Gene P. Rutter, 88, of Lima, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 7:10 AM at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos. He was born on August 22, 1930 in Lima, Ohio to the late Clifford and Alice {Tillet} Rutter. On October 8, 1955 he married Betty Moore, who survives him in Lima.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Michael (Nikki) Sherrick, Richard (Cheri) Sherrick , Linda Wehinger, Gina Rutter, David (Shelley) Rutter, Kevin Rutter, Shawn Hamilton, and Stewart (Cathy) Hamilton, 16 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Gene Hamilton "Skip" Jr., sisters Thelma Rutter and Irma McColley, and brothers Jim, Jack, Robert, and Harry Rutter.

Gene served in the Navy during the Korean War and was an aerial photographer for the Navy. He retired from Nickles Bakery as a sales supervisor. Gene loved going south to Knoxville, TN where he would go horse riding, spend time with his family, and listen to his uncles have a jam session. Above all, he loved his family and would always be pitcher for his family softball games. He wrote programs for school plays, as well as poetry, and was an incredible story teller. He was a profound teacher of life and was extremely knowledgeable. He enjoyed renovating his house and helped his family with house projects as well. He was an amazing dad and showed unconditional love to his wife and children.

His family will receive friends on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 11am-1pm at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio, where a funeral service will begin at 1pm. Pastor Andrew Atkins will officiate. Burial will follow at Allentown Cemetery in Allentown, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to National Dementia Association.

